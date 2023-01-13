Student-built motorcycle auctioned off to support Mitchell non-profit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A student-built motorcycle will make its debut on the Mitchell Tech Campus before heading to the Elite Las Vegas Auction.

The bike will be auctioned from Jan. 24 to 28 at the Elite Las Vegas Mecum Action, with proceeds going towards the Sturgis Rally Endowment Fund, helping a Mitchell-Area non-profit.

The unveiling will happen in the foyer of the Norbdy Trade Center at 9 a.m. and remain on display until 3 p.m. The bike will then go to Sturgis for another unveiling next Tuesday before heading to Vegas.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.