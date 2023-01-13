Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Student-built motorcycle auctioned off to support Mitchell non-profit

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A student-built motorcycle will make its debut on the Mitchell Tech Campus before heading to the Elite Las Vegas Auction.

The bike will be auctioned from Jan. 24 to 28 at the Elite Las Vegas Mecum Action, with proceeds going towards the Sturgis Rally Endowment Fund, helping a Mitchell-Area non-profit.

The unveiling will happen in the foyer of the Norbdy Trade Center at 9 a.m. and remain on display until 3 p.m. The bike will then go to Sturgis for another unveiling next Tuesday before heading to Vegas.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
After nearly four years in business, Omaha-based eatery Abelardo’s has permanently shut down.
Sioux Falls Mexican restaurant closes
Police
Fatal crash reported on I-90 east of Alexandria
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Authorities say Nathan J. Stanley of Horace, ND, was charged with possession of a controlled...
Police: Man leads miles-long wintery search effort in Robert’s County before arrest

Latest News

"On Your Feet!"
“On Your Feet” the Gloria Estefan musical playing at the Washington Pavilion
Racing Swap Meet takes place Saturday
39th annual Racing and Hi Performance Swap Meet takes place Saturday
Fog in SF
Dense fog advisory in effect, cloudy day ahead
State of the Tribes Address: "We must address and correct the dynamics of our relationship."
State of the Tribes Address: "We must address and correct the dynamics of our relationship."