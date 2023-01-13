Avera Medical Minute
Two dead after northwestern Iowa house fire

The Spirit Lake Community Fire Department responded to a call around 10:52 p.m. on Thursday...
The Spirit Lake Community Fire Department responded to a call around 10:52 p.m. on Thursday about a house fire in the Lakeville Township with two occupants still inside.(Gray News, file image)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPIRIT LAKE, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Spirit Lake Community Fire Department responded to a call around 10:52 p.m. on Thursday about a house fire in the Lakeville Township with two occupants still inside.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire and were able to locate and rescue to the two occupants from the home. The occupants were transported and declared deceased. After it was confirmed there were no further occupants, crews were able to extinguish the fire.

APO fire provided additional manpower while Lakes Regional Hospital Ambulance, law enforcement, Dickinson County Emergency Management and power companies assisted.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

