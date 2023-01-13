US renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The U.S. Department of the Interior has renamed five places in California, North Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman.

Thursday’s changes come as part of a yearlong process in which the historically offensive word “squaw” has been removed from the names of geographic sites across the country. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says in a statement that “words matter,” particularly as the agency works to make these sites accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds. She calls the term in question “harmful.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.