Walker Duehr becomes first South Dakotan to score goal in NHL

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 25-year-old player from Sioux Falls made history in St. Louis Thursday by being the first South Dakota-born player to score a goal in the NHL.

Walker Duehr’s parents, brother, fiancée, and future in-laws were in attendance to celebrate the moment.

An unforgettable moment for the Duehr fam! pic.twitter.com/kTIZrivTB5 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 13, 2023

Walker could not hear his mom cheering from his position down on the ice, but he said in an interview with the Calgary Flames, “I bet she was screaming pretty good along with the rest of them.”

Walker Duehr’s parents spoke with the Calgary Flames about the excitement and impact of their son’s achievement playing in the NHL.

“It’s hard to even describe the feelings,” said Duehr’s mother, Victoria Duehr. “You go from tears to joy. It’s just an unreal feeling.”

“He’s a role model for a lot of kids in South Dakota that this is doable—you’ve just got to keep working,” said Walker’s father, Neil Duehr, in an interview with the Calgary Flames.

Neil and Victoria Duehr celebrate their son's achievement. (Calgary Flames)

“It’s something you dream of, so it was pretty cool,” Walker said.

Walker recognized the achievement as being aspirational for young athletes from South Dakota.

“They see me do it, and it probably puts a belief in their head, which it should,” Walker said. “Anybody who puts their head down and goes to work can achieve pretty great things. Hopefully, they can look at it and dream big.”

Walker credited a lot of hours of putting in hard work, believing in himself, and the help of his teammates for achieving the goal.

