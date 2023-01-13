White River’s Joe Sayler wants to help his Tigers win another State “B” title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The White River boys are ranked #1 again and our Athlete of the Week is a big reason why. The Tigers are looking to make it 18 straight appearances in the state tournament where they have won 5 titles. And as Zach Borg tells us, they are led by another generational player, much like Louie Krogman was.

Joe Sayler isn’t a fortune teller. “You know I don’t go into the game knowing how much I’m going to score and trying to score. I just let the game come to me and when I get to my spots and make shots it gives opportunities for my teammates to make shots and the game keeps flowing.” White River Senior Guard Joe Sayler says.

Neither are those that play him, even though they usually know what’s coming. “I’m grateful he’s on our team. I’d hate to be the other team that has to guard him. Teams are getting smarter, they’re doing everything they can to slow him down, but Joe is a smart player too and he knows how to get his teammates involved.” White River Head Coach Eldon Marshall says.

Growing up with White River legends like Louie Krogman, Sayler was the team’s water boy at first.

Before long he’d be holding water and court against the state’s best, becoming the Tigers’ leading scorer as a freshman and earning a scholarship offer from South Dakota State. “Everywhere just continue to grow my strength body wise, and then also just working on my skills shooting, dribbling and passing.” Sayler says.

Joe only got better with time, averaging just under 30 points per game in each of the last two years, becoming the 44th member of the 2,000 career point club in South Dakota prep basketball history this season. “He can score in so many ways. He’s so skilled and he’s put in the time and effort to become the player that he is now. More importantly he’s a great kid, great person, great student in the classroom and a great leader for us.” Marshall says.

Sayler officially put pen to paper to play at SDSU next year prior to the start of his senior year.

He’s not one to predict what will happen in Brookings when he knows what he wants to do before leaving White River. “Live day by day, live in the present. Losing to Lower Brule in the triple overtime game has been with us ever since (last year). Coming into this year we have one goal.” Joe says.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

