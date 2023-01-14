Augustana hoops win a pair over Mary at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMENS RECAP

The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Marauders of UMary, 77-57, Friday night in the Sanford Pentagon. The Vikings advance to a 14-3 overall record with a 8-3 record in the NSIC. UMary moves to a 8-6 overall record with a 7-4 record in the loop.

The Vikings saw a slow start in the first quarter trailing by as much as eight in the first 10 minutes of play. Momentum started to pick up for AU following a layup by Michaela Jewett to send the Vikings on a 13-0 run. The scoring run pulled Augustana ahead by five at the end of the first quarter.

Augustana continued to hold the advantage into the second quarter, outscoring the Marauders 18-14. Second chance points made the difference for the Vikings who saw six points off rebounds. AU collected 12 rebounds compared to UMary’s four in the second quarter. A final 10-5 run by Augustana sent the Vikings up 39-30 heading into halftime.

At the half, Augustana was led in scoring by Michaela Jewett with nine points. Jennifer Aadland led in rebounds with six, while Aislinn Duffy led the Vikings in assists with four. In typical Kenzie Rensch fashion, she collected four steals in the first 20 minutes of play.

The Vikings cruised through the second half taking advantage of Marauder turnovers. Augustana forced 11 UMary turnovers in the second half taking hold of 10 points off its turnovers. During the final 10 minutes of play Duffy tacked on her 19th double-double of her career and 7th of the season. Duffy is currently the NSIC’s leader in double-doubles and headed into this contest ranked 25th in the nation in that category.

Overall, Augustana was led by Duffy with 28 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal. Jewett and Aby Phipps followed Duffy in scoring with 13 points apiece while Rensch led the Vikings in steals with eight.

Up Next

The Vikings return to action tomorrow in the Sanford Pentagon to face the Beavers of Minot State at 3:30 p.m.

MENS RECAP

It was home-sweet-home for the Augustana men’s basketball team Friday in a 77-70 victory over UMary. The win snapped a four-game skid for the Vikings as they shot a season-best 57 percent from 3-point range in the victory.

The Vikings never trailed in the contest to move to 8-9 overall and 4-7 in the NSIC. The Marauders fall to 8-7, 4-7.

Augustana pirated a 17-4 lead to open the contest and stretched that to 18 points at 27-9. Caden Hinker, making the first start of his career, made a jumper in the paint with 9:28 to go in the first half for the 18-point advantage.

UMary was able to cut that deficit in half at the intermission as Augustana went into the locker room with a 35-26 lead.

It took over nine minutes of the second half, but the Vikings again rebuilt its lead to a commanding margin, hitting a game-high 20-point lead when Bennett Otto sank a 3-point basket with 10:24 on the clock. Isaac Fink found Otto open for the trey and a 57-37 lead.

The Marauders again methodically chipped away at the Vikings’ lead. The bulk of UMary’s scoring came from Kam Warrens who used 17 second-half points to propel himself to a game-high, and career-high, 26 points.

The Vikings’ lead got as low as six points, but Augustana stood strong at the end, hitting 8-of-10 free throw attempts to seal the 77-70 victory.

Augustana was led by Ryan Miller’s 17 points with 13 coming from Fink. In his start, HInker scored nine points while Otto had eight points off the bench.

Augustana was 11-of-19 from 3-point land, the second most made 3′s this season while the 57.9 percent was a season-high. For the game, AU shot 44.1 percent from the field.

The Vikings are back at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday hosting Minot State. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.