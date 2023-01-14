Authorities searching for missing Clark County 9-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A mother in Clark County is searching for her 9-year-old daughter, and believes she may have been kidnapped.

According to the mother, Brooklyn Ford went missing around 11:15 a.m. Friday after being picked up by a relative from school in Bradley, SD. She is 4′9″, 125 lbs, with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.

According to the South Dakota Missing Persons Clearinghouse, Brooklyn was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with tie dye, a blue and black coat and carrying a black backpack. Brooklyn may be traveling in a red 1998 Ford F-150 pickup with SD license plates 18H-837.

Anyone with information on Brooklyn’s whereabouts should contact the Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office at 605-532-3822.

