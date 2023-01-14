Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Authorities searching for missing Clark County 9-year-old

9-year-old Brooklyn Ford has been missing since 11:15 a.m. on Jan 13, 2023. Anyone with...
9-year-old Brooklyn Ford has been missing since 11:15 a.m. on Jan 13, 2023. Anyone with information on Brooklyn's whereabouts should contact the Clark Co. Sheriff's Office at 605-532-3822.(Ashley Avery/South Dakota Missing Persons Clearinghouse)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A mother in Clark County is searching for her 9-year-old daughter, and believes she may have been kidnapped.

According to the mother, Brooklyn Ford went missing around 11:15 a.m. Friday after being picked up by a relative from school in Bradley, SD. She is 4′9″, 125 lbs, with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.

According to the South Dakota Missing Persons Clearinghouse, Brooklyn was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with tie dye, a blue and black coat and carrying a black backpack. Brooklyn may be traveling in a red 1998 Ford F-150 pickup with SD license plates 18H-837.

Anyone with information on Brooklyn’s whereabouts should contact the Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office at 605-532-3822.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backed up traffic heading westbound on I-90 was diverted at the Corson/Brandon exit. Photo...
Four-vehicle crash causes morning delay on I-90
Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Tour boat crew member Kelsi Kauhane shared a video of an epic encounter with a humpback whale...
VIDEO: Tour boat experiences ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ encounter with humpback whale
The Spirit Lake Community Fire Department responded to a call around 10:52 p.m. on Thursday...
Two dead after northwestern Iowa house fire
Braiden McCahren, courtesy South Dakota Department of Corrections
Man on parole for 2012 slaying of classmate in Pierre arrested in Clay County on weapons charges

Latest News

Saturday's Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday's Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday's High Temperatures
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice Saturday overall
The Jefferson Cavaliers and Washington Warriors square off in boys basketball action
PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: 1-13-23
Augustana's CJ Adamson shoots during victory over Mary
Augustana takes two from Mary