Fargo doubles up Stampede

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede fell, 3-6, to the Fargo Force during the Herd’s Hockey Moms Night on Friday.

The Stampede are now 12-17-1 this season with a win percentage of .450.

The Force started the scoring with a goal just over halfway through the first period. The Stampede’s Noah Andersson answered back with an unassisted goal just two minutes later, tying the scoreboard at one. Fargo then continued on to score two more goals in the period, setting them up, 3-1, heading into the first intermission.

The second period scoring was split between the two teams. Evan Murr scored the Herd’s second goal three and a half minutes into the period off assists from Maddox Fleming and Sam Harris.

Fargo answered back with a goal one second before the ten-minute mark, closing the period’s scoring. In the last 20 minutes of play, three goals were added to the tally.

Fargo’s Cole Knuble and Anthony Menghini, who scored half of the Force’s goals, scored to put them up 6-2. Adam Zlnka then made the gap a bit smaller with the Stampede’s third and final goal of the night with just over two minutes left.

The Herd return to action on Saturday for Hockey Day South Dakota with a full slate of games at the PREMIER Center:

8:30 AM: SF Flyers Blue 1 vs Brookings Rangers

10 AM: Mitchell Girls Varsity vs Watertown Girls Varsity

12 PM: Mitchell Boys JV vs Watertown Boys JV

2 PM: Mitchell Boys Varsity vs Watertown Boys Varsity

6 PM: Stampede vs Omaha

A Stampede ticket gets you into all the games! Visit sfstampede.com for more info.

