FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice Saturday overall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The first half of our weekend is not looking too bad with mild temperatures but we’ll deal with some breezy conditions.

We’ll start today with a good deal of cloud cover but the sun should come out by midday and we’ll have a mostly to partly sunny sky by the afternoon hours. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-30 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph East River and 5-15 mph West River. The gusty winds could lead to patchy areas of blowing snow. Highs will be in the mid 30s to low 40s, which is about 10 degrees above average for mid-January.

Skies become mostly cloudy heading into tonight with the breezy southerly winds continuing across the eastern counties, but will average 5-15 mph West River. Lows fall back into the 20s to near 30.

While Sunday will remain quiet and seasonably mild, we are tracking out next chance of precipitation Sunday night into Monday. Check out the weather tab on our website for more details on that.

