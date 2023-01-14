Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice Saturday overall

Saturday's High Temperatures
Saturday's High Temperatures(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Haskins
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The first half of our weekend is not looking too bad with mild temperatures but we’ll deal with some breezy conditions.

We’ll start today with a good deal of cloud cover but the sun should come out by midday and we’ll have a mostly to partly sunny sky by the afternoon hours. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-30 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph East River and 5-15 mph West River. The gusty winds could lead to patchy areas of blowing snow. Highs will be in the mid 30s to low 40s, which is about 10 degrees above average for mid-January.

Skies become mostly cloudy heading into tonight with the breezy southerly winds continuing across the eastern counties, but will average 5-15 mph West River. Lows fall back into the 20s to near 30.

While Sunday will remain quiet and seasonably mild, we are tracking out next chance of precipitation Sunday night into Monday. Check out the weather tab on our website for more details on that.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backed up traffic heading westbound on I-90 was diverted at the Corson/Brandon exit. Photo...
Four-vehicle crash causes morning delay on I-90
Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Braiden McCahren, courtesy South Dakota Department of Corrections
Man on parole for 2012 slaying of classmate in Pierre arrested in Clay County on weapons charges
Police lights graphic.
Watertown man arrested for child pornography
Tour boat crew member Kelsi Kauhane shared a video of an epic encounter with a humpback whale...
VIDEO: Tour boat experiences ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ encounter with humpback whale

Latest News

The Jefferson Cavaliers and Washington Warriors square off in boys basketball action
PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: 1-13-23
Augustana's CJ Adamson shoots during victory over Mary
Augustana takes two from Mary
It’s been over a month since an accident at the railroad crossing at 274th Street left two...
Family of Lincoln County accident want change at rail crossing
It’s been over a month since an accident at the railroad crossing at 274th Street left two...
Family of Lincoln County accident want change at rail crossing