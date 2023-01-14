Avera Medical Minute
PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jefferson boys and Washington girls win road affairs

#1 Cavaliers win 65-56 at Washington, #2 Warriors pull away at Roosevelt 52-27
Jefferson boys defeat Washington 65-56, Washington girls win 52-27 at Roosevelt
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:35 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple of South Dakota’s top AA basketball teams picked up road victories on Friday night in Sioux Falls.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-#1 Jefferson boys 65-56 victory at #5 Washington

-#2 Washington girls overcoming a tough start to pull away from Roosevelt 52-27

