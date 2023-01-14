Sioux Falls takes thrilling basketball doubleheader from Northern

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A battle of in-state rivals led to some thrilling NSIC basketball at the Stewart Center in Sioux Falls on Friday night.

In the first game of the evening the University of Sioux Falls women, propelled by a 17-6 first quarter and 7-14 shooting from beyond the arc, snapped a six game losing streak with a 49-44 victory over Northern State.

USF’s Madison Wuebben and Lauren Sanders each scored ten points to lead all scorers.

Madelyn Bragg led Northern with nine points.

The men’s game featured a pair of teams leading their divisions and lived up to the billing. Matt Cartwright’s jumper with less than a minute to play proved the difference in Sioux Falls 70-68 win over the Wolves.

Cartwright had a game-high 31 points. USF also got 14 from Noah Puetz and 10 from Zane Alm.

Sam Masten led the Wolves with 25 points. Augustin Reede scored 15, Jackson Moni 13 and Jordan Belka added 10.



