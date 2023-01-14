Avera Medical Minute
Twins Winter Caravan celebrating Thielbar & Olivas’ with stops in Brookings & Hitchcock

Caravan comes to South Dakota January 24th and Luverne the following day
South Dakota roots lead to unique stops for Twins
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Twins like to emphasize that South Dakota is a big part of “Twins Territory”.

This year they’re showing some of their South Dakota roots as they make their Winter Caravan throughout the upper midwest.

The Minnesota Twins will make the first stop of their winter caravan in South Dakota on Tuesday, January 24th. First they’ll head to at Hitchcock-Tulare Elementary School in Hitchcock, which is the hometown of Tony Oliva’s wife Gordette.

Later in the day they’ll head to Brookings and the SJAC indoor facility at South Dakota State University, alma mater of current reliver Caleb Thielbar.

Thielbar will be on hand for both stops as will the Olivas, Twins catcher Ryan Jefferson, and television announcers Justin Morneau and Dick Bremer.

That caravan will also stop in Luverne the following day.

For the complete Twins Winter Caravan schedule click HERE .

