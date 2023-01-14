Watertown man arrested for child pornography

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Watertown Police Department said in a statement Thursday that a man from Watertown was arrested on charges related to possession and manufacturing of child pornography.

As part of an ongoing investigation, police arrested 44-year-old Ted “TJ” Hurkes for Eight counts of possession and manufacturing child pornography, first degree rape of a child less than 13 years of age, sexual contact with a child under 16 years of age, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Hurkes is currently being held at the Codington County Detention Center. His bond is pending.

According to Watertown police, a search warrant was executed for additional evidence of the crimes. The Watertown Police Department was assisted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations. The investigation is ongoing with additional charges pending.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.