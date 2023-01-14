Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Wounded suspect in killing of California deputy identified

Calhoun was fatally shot in the city of Lake Elsinore, the sheriff said.
Calhoun was fatally shot in the city of Lake Elsinore, the sheriff said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a Southern California sheriff’s deputy remained hospitalized in critical condition after a gunbattle, authorities said Saturday.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department identified Jesse Navarro, 42, of Lake Elsinore as the suspect in the killing of Deputy Darnell Calhoun.

Calhoun, 30, was the second Riverside deputy to be slain in the line of duty in two weeks.

Calhoun responded to a report of unknown trouble Friday afternoon in the unincorporated Lakeland Village area near Lake Elsinore, the department said in a statement.

“As Deputy Calhoun approached the residence, the suspect began shooting at him, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” it said. “As an additional deputy arrived, the suspect engaged him with gunfire as well. The suspect was ultimately wounded and taken into custody.”

Deputies rushed Calhoun to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was slain on Dec. 29 when he pulled over a pickup truck in the city of Jurupa Valley. The driver shot Cordero as he approached. The driver was later killed in a shootout at the end of a pursuit.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9-year-old Brooklyn Ford has been missing since 11:15 a.m. on Jan 13, 2023. Anyone with...
Authorities searching for missing Clark County 9-year-old
Backed up traffic heading westbound on I-90 was diverted at the Corson/Brandon exit. Photo...
Four-vehicle crash causes morning delay on I-90
Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
The Spirit Lake Community Fire Department responded to a call around 10:52 p.m. on Thursday...
Two dead after northwestern Iowa house fire
Tour boat crew member Kelsi Kauhane shared a video of an epic encounter with a humpback whale...
VIDEO: Tour boat experiences ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ encounter with humpback whale

Latest News

Authorities say a worker in Georgia was killed during storm cleanup this week.
Family remembers worker killed while clearing storm debris: ‘He worked hard’
Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half of an...
AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury
Authorities say a worker in Georgia was killed during storm cleanup this week.
Georgia working dies doing storm cleanup
Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River...
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow