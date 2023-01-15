40th Hanson Girls Basketball Classic
Check out highlights from Howard-MV/P, Centerville-Arlington & Hanson-Castlewood
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 40th Hanson Girls Basketball Classic returned to the World’s Only Corn Palace in Mitchell on Saturday afternoon. Click on the video viewer to see highlights from three games:
-Howard knocking off Mount Vernon/Plankinton 53-47
-Arlington upsetting #3 Centerville 59-55
-Host Hanson defeating Castlewood 48-42
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.