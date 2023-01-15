Avera Medical Minute
Cartwright’s 45 point heroics can’t lift USF over Moorhead in overtime

Cougars fall to #20 Dragons 85-80 in NSIC Classic
O'Gorman alum scores 45 in a 85-80 defeat
By Zach Borg and Maddie Brink
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls men’s basketball team fell to #20 Minnesota State – Moorhead, 85-80, in an OT thriller today and move to 13-5 on the year.

WHAT HAPPENED

· Matt Cartwright unleashed tonight with a career high 45 points, just two shy of the USF single game record, while setting a single game record for made three pointers with nine.

· With just .2 seconds remaining in regulation, Cartwright got off a deep three to send tonight’s game into overtime.

· Although Sioux Falls fell to a tough Moorhead team, the Cougars are proving they can compete with the best with five victories on the year over ranked opponents.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Cartwright scored more than half of the Cougars, and Dragons, points and led the game in field goals, three pointers and free throws.

· Jack Thompson pulled down nine of USFs rebounds before fouling out at the end of regulation and also dished out four assists.

· Noah Puetz added eight boards himself along with three assists for the Coo.

TEAM STATISTICS

· Sioux Falls went 26-77 from the field today while going 15-19 from the free throw line and 13-32 from three point territory.

· The Cougars led today’s game for just over 22 minutes while facing five lead changes with their largest lead being just eight points.

· USF saw just 11 of their points come from their bench and 13 points off of 10 MSUM turnovers.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action next weekend as they host Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State at home. Next weekend the men’s team will play first followed by the women’s team for the remaining of the season. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30pm on Friday followed by the women’s game at 7:30pm.

