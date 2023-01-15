Avera Medical Minute
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next system to bring rain, wintry mixed precipitation to the area

Futurecast, 9 AM Monday(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Haskins
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The next chance of precipitation is set to return tonight, and all modes of wintry precipitation are possible and even rain for some.

The daytime hours Sunday will be quiet with skies becoming cloudy after some morning sunshine. Highs top out in the upper 20s to upper 30s with lighter winds overall out of the south and southeast, but will slowly shift to the east and northeast ahead of the next system.

A low pressure system is still on track to move from Kansas into Iowa Sunday night into Monday, which is set to bring a chance of rain and wintry precipitation to the region. The precipitation will begin later this evening and be in the form of rain and with some patchy mix for the southeastern counties, in particular southeast of a Marshall to Brookings to Lake Andes line with light snow and a wintry mix northwest of that line.

During the day Monday, the precipitation will be in the form of light snow and patchy freezing drizzle and wintry mix west of I-29 with the precipitation across the southeastern counties starting as rain, turning into mix of snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain and snow late morning into the afternoon. Light snow showers and patchy wintry mix showers will linger Monday night before gradually tapering off overnight. There’s still some question marks on this system, mostly in regards to temperatures at the surface and aloft plus how fast this system will progress. Any subtle change in temperature could play a big role in what precipitation types fall. Overall, snow totals will range from a trace to 2″ with ice accumulations of a light glazing to a tenth of inch.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

