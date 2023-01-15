Jackrabbit women pummel Coyotes in historic fashion

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State women’s basketball team upended South Dakota 118-59 Saturday afternoon in a dominant performance at Frost Arena. Six Jackrabbits finished in double figures and 11 total got into the scoring column against their in-state rivals.

SDSU knocked down 17 3-pointers in the victory, a new program record, and finished one point shy of its single-game scoring record. The Jacks also put up triple digits and shot 60 percent from the field for the second time this year.

The Jackrabbit defense did its job too, holding the Coyotes to 59 points, USD’s fifth-lowest output of the year, and 35 percent shooting.

SDSU remains unbeaten in Summit League action at 7-0 and moves to 14-5 overall. USD fell to 8-10 on the year and 4-3 in the conference.

Of the 11 scoring Jackrabbits, seven connected on at least one 3-pointer, led by three apiece from Dru Gylten, Myah Selland, Haleigh Timmer and Madysen Vlastuin.

Paiton Burckhard led the Jacks’ offensive clinic with 22 points, including two treys, to go with eight rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Selland and Timmer posted 19 points apiece and combined to go 13-for-17 from the field. Selland also contributed four boards, three assists and three steals. Timmer was perfect from 3-point land and also forced three steals.

Paige Meyer was next with 14 points, followed by Dru Gylten with 12 and Madysen Vlastuin with 11.

The Jacks took their first lead of the contest, 10-9, on an and-1 bucket by Selland and did not trail again, putting together a 17-point run that made it 22-9 at 2:27 in the first quarter. Timmer put up six points during the stretch while the Coyotes committed five turnovers.

SDSU led 30-14 after 10 minutes and extended that lead to 61-30 at the halftime break. The Jacks continued to push the pace out of the locker room, scoring 33 in the third quarter to make it 94-43 and led by as many as 63 in the fourth.

In the end, the Jacks forced 23 USD turnovers and tallied 13 steals. SDSU dished 27 assists on the night, matching its season high, with six from Gylten and five from Meyer. Tori Nelson and Brooklyn Meyer teamed up for seven of SDSU’s nine blocks. After Burckhard’s eight boards, Kallie Thiesen followed with six and Mesa Byom added five.

Carley Duffney scored 14 points for USD. Grace Larkins added 10.

NOTES

The Jackrabbits are now 62-35 all-time against the Coyotes and 17-14 when both teams are in the Summit League (since 2011-12).

SDSU is 9-1 at home this season and has won 10 of its last 11 games.

SDSU’s 61 first half points is the most in a half since scoring 63 against Western Illinois at home last season.

59 points is the Jacks’ largest margin of victory since beating Western Illinois by 64 last season.

SDSU has shot at least 50 percent from the 3-point line three times this year.

UP NEXT

SDSU goes on the road to take on Omaha Thursday and Denver Saturday.

