Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man in hospital after being struck by car on Mt. Rushmore Rd.

The incident occurred around 6:30 PM near the intersection on Mount Rushmore and Cleveland St.
The incident occurred around 6:30 PM near the intersection on Mount Rushmore and Cleveland St.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man was transported to the hospital Saturday night after being hit by a car on Mount Rushmore Rd.

The incident occurred around 6:30 PM near the intersection on Mount Rushmore and Cleveland St.

Police say a man was walking without the use of a crosswalk, and was struck, but obtained non-life-threatening injuries.

The RCPD spoke with witnesses at the scene, and have reason to believe the man crossing the street may have been intoxicated.

They say there’s no evidence the driver was impaired.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9-year-old Brooklyn Ford has been missing since 11:15 a.m. on Jan 13, 2023. Anyone with...
Authorities searching for missing Clark County 9-year-old
Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida,...
Man from ‘90 Day Fiance’ on most wanted list arrested, US Marshals say
Futurecast, 9 AM Monday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next system to bring rain, wintry mixed precipitation to the area
Police in New York state are praising the actions of a man who they say saved several people...
Man credited with saving 24 people in blizzard awarded with Super Bowl tickets
Backed up traffic heading westbound on I-90 was diverted at the Corson/Brandon exit. Photo...
Four-vehicle crash causes morning delay on I-90

Latest News

The Pad Party
The 13th Pad Party on MLK Day
Various events are taking place around the city
Sioux Falls events honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
Monday weather
Expect rain & snow in parts of South Dakota
South Dakota Capitol in Pierre.
Matters of the State: 2023 session begins; Rounds discusses new Congress, life after loss
Mount Marty visits Dakota Wesleyan for basketball doubleheader
Mount Marty-Dakota Weselyan doubleheader