SDSU men get biggest win over USD in Vermillion since 1970′s

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s Zeke Mayo hit a 3-pointer just over 10 minutes into the contest to put the Jackrabbits ahead of South Dakota for good and cruised from there as SDSU defeated the Coyotes, 82-64, on Saturday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The Jacks and Yotes traded baskets in the early going with SDSU taking the largest lead of three in the opening minutes. South Dakota held three one-point advantages and went up 16-15 on a Paul Bruns field goal at the 10:10 mark of the first half.

SDSU’s ensuing possession saw Mayo drain a 3-pointer to put the Jacks up by an 18-16 margin with 9:53 remaining. That basket jumpstarted a 16-0 scoring run for the Jackrabbits which propelled them to a 31-16 edge with 4:08 to go in the half.

The Coyotes responded with a seven-point scoring stretch to cut the deficit to eight as the half winded down. A Matt Dentlinger jumper, Matthew Mors field goal in the paint and William Kyle III bank shot off the glass as time expired gave the Jacks a 39-25 advantage at the break.

South Dakota State had a field goal percentage edge of 46.9-32.1% over South Dakota in the first half.

“They were timely shots,” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said of the Jackrabbits’ late half field goals. “(South Dakota) got it back to 8 late in the first half, then we were able to stretch it back to 14.

“I think it was really important that we won those last four minutes because it gave us momentum going into the locker room. We’re still a work in progress. We’ve made the most strides on the defensive end, which led to us being more efficient offensively.”

The Jacks increased their lead to as much as 24 in the second half. USD cut the deficit to 15 with just under four minutes left, but an Alex Arians 3-pointer quashed any comeback bid by the hosts on Saturday.

South Dakota State finished the contest with a 47-37% edge shooting from the floor. The Jackrabbits also outrebounded the Coyotes 39-27.

“Being consistent on both sides of the floor,” Mayo said is what led to SDSU’s success. “Tonight, we did a great job of getting the ball into the post and letting our bigs go to work. That let us get our inside-out game going and put us into possession to get good shots. If we can do that, we can do special things this year.”

The Jackrabbits improved to 9-9 overall and 4-2 in Summit League play. The Coyotes dropped to 8-10 (3-3).

“Really proud of our guys’ effort,” Henderson said. “It’s as good of a 40 minutes we’ve played this year on both sides (of the floor). Our togetherness was really special. Proud of their effort to come into a rivalry game like this and compete the way we did.”

Notes

Five Jackrabbits scored in double digits. Pacing SDSU in the score column were Dentlinger (26), Mayo (19), Matt Mims (13), Arians (10) and Mors (10). Dentlinger’s 26 points matched his career high he previously set in Vermillion in 2020. His 10-for-11 mark from the field tied for the fourth best mark in the program’s Division I era with his .909 field goal percentage.

Mims’s 13 points were a season high. Mayo and Dentlinger each had eight rebounds, while Mayo dished out a game-high six assists. SDSU went 16 of 19 (84.2%) from the free throw line. The Jackrabbits’ eight turnovers were their second lowest total this season.

South Dakota had four double-digit scorers led by Bruns’s 16. Tasos Kamateros had a team-high seven rebounds.

SDSU improved its win streak over South Dakota to five games, the longest between the two sides since each programs’ Division I transition. The Jacks’ 18-point win matches their largest victory in Vermillion since 1974.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to Frost Arena for two consecutive Summit League matchups. The Jackrabbits take on Omaha on Thursday in Brookings at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.