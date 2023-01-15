Teens recall being held at gunpoint in armed carjacking

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) - Two Michigan teenagers are still shaken up after they found themselves the victims of an armed carjacking. Three of the suspects are behind bars, but the search is on for a fourth suspect who got away.

Gabrielle Furniss and Kayla LePage, both 17, are going to remember the Thursday afternoon incident forever. During a carjacking that police say was committed by four teenage boys, the girls heard the click of a gun and the feeling of a weapon on them.

“Feels like I just haven’t woken up in two days. I’m just lost. When you try to put your head down or even sit there without something distracting you, all I can hear is a ‘click, click,’” LePage said.

Furniss and LePage were in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to see a friend and do some sightseeing when they got lost while driving around. The teens stopped the car to check their GPS.

“That’s when they walked up to the car, and they had me roll down the window. So, I cracked it and [they were] talking to us, telling us like, ‘Open the door,’” Furniss said.

The girls say all four of the suspected carjackers got into the car and told them to drive to a gas station nearby.

“So, there was two guns, like two of them had a gun. One was at the back of my head, and then, one was at the side. He moved it, and he kept going back and forth between me and Kayla,” Furniss said.

Furniss and LePage were later told to get out of the car, and they did so, as the suspects drove off. The girls say a nearby woman helped them out, and they called police, who arrived no more than five minutes later.

After the suspects drove off, a chain reaction of events led to a police cruiser being hit, and three of the four suspects were eventually taken into custody. Police are confident they will catch the fourth suspect.

Though safe at home after the incident, Furniss and LePage are still shaken up and have a message for the suspects.

“I would tell them that they deserve to suffer in there,” Furniss said.

Police say the suspects may face kidnapping charges in relation to the incident.

Copyright 2023 WXMI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.