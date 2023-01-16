Avera Medical Minute
34 annual Media One Funski kicking off Jan. 20th

34 annual Media One Funski kicking off Jan. 20th
By Cordell Wright
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 34th Media One Funski takes place at Great Bear Ski Valley from January 20th to January 21st.

Over those 34 years, the event has raised more than $1 million for the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety.

The event helps the organization serve the needs of victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse.

You can view the full schedule here.

You can sign up to participate in the events here.

