34 annual Media One Funski kicking off Jan. 20th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 34th Media One Funski takes place at Great Bear Ski Valley from January 20th to January 21st.

Over those 34 years, the event has raised more than $1 million for the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety.

The event helps the organization serve the needs of victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse.

