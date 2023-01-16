Aberdeen and Milbank high school seniors selected for U.S. Senate Youth Program

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seniors from Aberdeen Central and Milbank High School will get to meet the nation’s top executives in Washington, D.C, in March.

The U.S. Senate Youth Program is a week-long experience where two outstanding high school students from each state get a front row seat to learn about federal government.

When Aberdeen Central senior Dustin Hermansen learned he had been selected for the program after being chosen as a first alternate last year, he couldn’t contain his excitement.

”So, I actually found out in my AP Literature class. I actually stood up, and you can ask anyone in that class, I stood up and I just started yelling and pumping my fists in the air. Then, I went around school telling all my counselors and my teachers and coaches about the opportunity too because they’ve also played a really big part in my life,” said Hermansen.

This won’t be Hermansen’s first trip to D.C. He served as a page under Senator John Thune last year. Hermansen’s grandfather was a state representative, and that’s where his interest in politics began. It was his time competing in high school debate, however, that solidified his interest.

“It wasn’t until I did debate at Central High School with Kerry Konda being my debate coach. He fueled that interest with every single weekend debating and talking about current political issues. That really continued that interest,” said Hermansen.

Hermansen will be joined in D.C. by Maxwell Lightfield of Milbank, who thought he was being told he wasn’t accepted when he saw the email in his inbox.

”I read it and saw I was selected. Then, I ran down the steps and I told my mom right away, and then we stayed up pretty late that night I guess you could say,” said Lightfield.

Lightfield will attend Stanford University, and is considering running for public office one day. He says getting to meet U.S. senators and Supreme Court justices while in D.C. is what he’s most looking forward to.

“Meeting the leaders of the country is just insane. I mean, they legislate over 300 million people. It’s just so vast and impactful. I just can’t wait to meet some of them, talk to them, see what it’s like there, and maybe run some day on my own for a position like that,” said Lightfield.

Every delegate chosen also receives a $10,000 scholarship. Hermansen says that he plans to put that money toward joining the U.S. Air Force before pursing a law degree.

”The scholarship is awesome. Especially for me, it’ll offset my uniform costs and my computer costs and different stuff like that. Going to the Air Force Academy, all your schooling is already paid for, but it’s the additional fees that they have on top of it. So, that’ll go to offset some of the extra things I’ll have to pay for,” said Hermansen.

Hermansen and Lightfield will head to D.C. in early March, and both say the person they’re most excited to meet is President Joe Biden.

