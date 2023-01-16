Bowen & Mount Marty men beat buzzer, Tiger women trounce Lancers

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMENS RECAP

Dakota Wesleyan women’s basketball squad grabbed the 73-41 win over Mount Marty University. Jada Campbell recorded her 1,000 point at DWU in the second quarter of the game and finished with 11 points and 6 rebounds. Matti Reiner had a double-double and Isabel Ihnen led with her 17 points. DWU improves to 12-5 (6-5 GPAC) while the Lancers fall to 5-14 (2-11 GPAC).

Highlighted Player – Jada Campbell 11 points 6 rebounds 2 steals (1,000 DWU point)

Stat Leaders:

Points – Isabel Ihnen (17)

Assists – Matti Reiner & Isabel Ihnen (5)

Rebounds – Matti Reiner (10)

Blocks – Matti Reiner & Rynn Osthus (1)

Steals –Mya Wilson (5)

First quarter of action was the Isabel Ihnen show collecting 10 of the 19 total points in the quarter by herself. Ihnen did it around the rim and from deep. Jada Campbell, in her pursuit of her 1,000 point at DWU got a layup to go but would have to wait till later in the game only collecting two points in the quarter and needing that third point for her 1,000. At the four-minute mark Christensen made a line change with the starters similar to the last game. Again, the bench struggled to find the bottom of the net, going scoreless in the closing four minutes for a 19-12 DWU lead heading to the second.

At the 8:32 mark Campbell got a great feed from Reiner and got the layup to go for her 1,000 point at DWU. This was Campbell’s 1,685 collegiate point with her collecting 685 points at Presentation College before coming to Dakota Wesleyan. The second quarter was all Tigers winning the quarter 24-7 for yet another quarter holding an opponent under 10 points. The Tiger defense was suffocating the entire quarter forcing 11 Lancer turnovers in the quarter alone. Mya Wilson had the active hands going grabbing five steals and causing all kinds of problems for the MMU offense. Dakota Wesleyan headed to halftime with a 43-19 lead.

That defense carried over to the third quarter holding the Lancers scoreless in the first five minutes with having active hands in passing lanes and making it hard on Mount Marty ball handlers and contesting every shot attempt. The DWU offense also struggled in the quarter, scoring 15 points and being held scoreless in the first five-minutes. Sprakel and Reiner got the Tigers going and did most of the damage with Reiner scoring or assisting on 9 of the 15 points and Sprakel scoring 6 points. DWU had a 58-29 lead heading to the final quarter.

The four quarter had both squads struggling again on the offensive side with DWU winning the quarter 15-12. Mount Marty ended the game with 28 turnovers with 16 being in the first half and 12 in the second half. The Lancers had no answer for the physical play the Tigers brought on the defensive side of the floor, where as a lot of the Tigers 16 turnovers was due to miscommunication and bad passes. Ihnen led all scorers with 17, closely followed by Sprakel pouring in 16 points off the bench. Reiner recorded a double-double with her 14 points and 10 rebounds while also adding five assists. Dakota Wesleyan recorded 15 steals with Wilson recording a career-high five steals in the contest.

Head-to-Head (Mount Marty)

DWU is now 38-46 all-time against MMU with today’s win.

Dakota Wesleyan now rides a 15-game winning streak against the Lancers dating back to their last loss on 1/27/16 when they fell 60-52. The Tigers are winning by a 22.1-point margin during that span.

Up Next

Dakota Wesleyan women’s basketball hits the road for their back-to-back games against Hastings (1/20/23) and Doane (1/21/23) with tipoff at 5:00 p.m. for the Hastings game and 1:00 p.m. for the Doane matchup.

MENS RECAP

Dakota Wesleyan men’s basketball drops the second meeting of the year to Mount Marty at home. The Tigers and Lancers went back and forth with 11 lead changes and 12 ties in the game as the DWU bench scored zero points for just the second time this season, and in consecutive games.

The Quick Details

Score:

DWU 79 – MMU 81

Records:

DWU 9-9 (GPAC 5-5)

MMU 8-12 (GPAC 4-8)

How It Happened

Both teams were off and running in the game as each team went shot for shot through the first 12 points combined. Jakob Dobney opened the scoring with a shot beyond the arc, but the Lancers followed it up with a shot from deep of their own. Blaze Lubbers hit another deep shot giving the Tigers a three-point lead just one-minute in, till MMU brough it back even at 6-6 after a three pointer of their own. Dakota Wesleyan then went on a 7-2 run over the next minute and a half, pushing their lead to 13-8. MMU grabbed their first lead of the game with 13:37 to play in the first half on a jump shot for a score of 16-15. Kallan Herman tied things up at 18-18 on a three-point shot with 12-minutes to play in the first half. As the ten-minute mark neared, the Tigers went up by four, 24-20 as Herman hit another shot from deep making Mount Marty call for a 30-second timeout. Dakota Wesleyan hung onto their marginal lead for the following six minutes and 45-seconds when the Lancers tied it back up at 33-33 with 3:15 to play in the first half. Blaze Lubbers converted on both free throws he was granted, giving the Tigers a two-point lead, 35-33, but the lead was short lived as the Lancers hit a shot from deep giving them a one-point lead, 36-35. With four seconds to play in the first half, Herman made one-of-two free throws, tying the game at 41-41, but it was Mount Marty who got the final shot of the first half, hitting a half-court shot at the buzzer to lead 44-41 over Dakota Wesleyan heading into the locker room.

After the opening basket from MMU pushing their lead to 46-41, the Tigers went on a 5-0 run, tying the game at 46-46, with points from Dobney and Koln Oppold. It wasn’t till three and a half minutes in, when the Tigers grabbed their first lead of the second half at 49-48 after Lubbers converted on a pair of free throws to tie the game and then give DWU the lead. Dakota Wesleyan continued to lead Mount Marty till the 7:41 mark of the second half when MMU grabbed the two-point lead at 66-64 forcing head coach Matt Wilber to call for a full timeout. Once play resumed, Diang Gatluak put the Tigers back even with the Lancers on a layup. With 4:40 to play in regulation and MMU leading by six, 72-66, DWU calls for another full timeout. The Tigers continued to battle late in the game, clawing their way back into a single possession game, 76-73 as Dobney hit a shot from deep with 2:13 to play. DWU continued to hold the deficit at one possession into the final 90-seconds as the Tigers took a 30-second pause. Dobney was granted a pair of free throws after the MMU foul, closing the DWU margin to one point, 78-77; forcing the Lancers to take a full timeout of their own. After the full timeout, and eight seconds to play, Oppold made a tough layup tying the game once again at 79-79. The Lancers called for a full timeout with four-seconds to play and a tied score still, as they had the ball. As the final buzzer sounded, the Lancers made a layup, breaking the tie and handing the Tigers their first home loss of the season.

The Tigers and Lances both took a total of 53 shots from the floor, but MMU did outshoot DWU 58.5% to 41.5% from the field. The Tigers were 13-of-31 beyond the arc, while the Lancers were 7-of-15 from deep. Dakota Wesleyan shot 78.6% from the foul line making 22-of-28 shots and Mount Marty shot 80% from the foul line, making 12-of-15 shots. The Tigers outrebounded the Lancers 29-25, as both teams committed ten turnovers. DWU did a better job converting on turnovers, making 12 points off the ten MMU turnovers, compared to the seven points the Lancers scored. Dakota Wesleyan tallied 14 second chance points and 14 points in the paint; compared to the two second chance points and 36 points in the paint form the Lancers.

Beyond the Results

Up Next

Dakota Wesleyan is back on the road for a pair of games this weekend for a Friday and Saturday slate of games. On Friday, the Tigers will take on the Broncos of Hastings College in a 6:45 p.m. tip-off. On Saturday, it’s the second event of the battle of the tigers, when DWU takes on Doane in a 2:45 p.m. tip-off.

