Celebrate veterans at the Four Chaplains Memorial Service

American flags
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The public is invited to attend the Four Chaplains Memorial Service to celebrate our veteran’s unity and self-sacrifice.

The Four Chaplains Memorial Service is sponsored by the American Legion Post 15 and Singing Legionnaires. The event will take place on Feb. 5, 2023, at 2 p.m. at The American Legion Post 15 1600 West Russell in Sioux Falls.

