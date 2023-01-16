Celebrate veterans at the Four Chaplains Memorial Service

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The public is invited to attend the Four Chaplains Memorial Service to celebrate our veteran’s unity and self-sacrifice.

The Four Chaplains Memorial Service is sponsored by the American Legion Post 15 and Singing Legionnaires. The event will take place on Feb. 5, 2023, at 2 p.m. at The American Legion Post 15 1600 West Russell in Sioux Falls.

