Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Expect rain & snow in parts of South Dakota

Monday weather
Monday weather(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. Most places will see this advisory last through tomorrow morning. A little freezing rain is possible, with some minor snow accumulations. Throw in wind gusts around 25 mph, and we could have a little blowing snow and reduced visibility.

We already have a little light snow falling across parts of northern and central South Dakota this morning. We’ll see some rain move into the tri-state area as this storm system slides to our south and east. That rain in the southeast will eventually turn over to a mix, then to some snow by this afternoon and evening. Across northern and central South Dakota, the precip should stay as mainly snow.

For snowfall amounts, most of the region is looking at an inch or less of snow with maybe a couple hundredths of an inch of light glaze. We could see some higher amounts in east-central South Dakota and western Minnesota, where we have that Winter Weather Advisory. Still less than a tenth of an inch of ice, but we could see in between one and two inches of snow. Make sure you give yourself plenty of time if you need to go anywhere later today!

After today, we’ll be relatively quiet. Another storm system Wednesday could bring some more snow to the southern part of the region. Overall, highs will be a little cooler, with 20s around most of the region. We could see a few 30s by this weekend before another chance of snow early next week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9-year-old Brooklyn Ford has been missing since 11:15 a.m. on Jan 13, 2023. Anyone with...
Authorities searching for missing Clark County 9-year-old
Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida,...
Man from ‘90 Day Fiance’ on most wanted list arrested, US Marshals say
Futurecast, 9 AM Monday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next system to bring rain, wintry mixed precipitation to the area
Police in New York state are praising the actions of a man who they say saved several people...
Man credited with saving 24 people in blizzard awarded with Super Bowl tickets
Backed up traffic heading westbound on I-90 was diverted at the Corson/Brandon exit. Photo...
Four-vehicle crash causes morning delay on I-90

Latest News

South Dakota Capitol in Pierre.
Matters of the State: 2023 session begins; Rounds discusses new Congress, life after loss
Mount Marty visits Dakota Wesleyan for basketball doubleheader
Mount Marty-Dakota Weselyan doubleheader
Skyforce fall in overtime to Raptors 905
Tucker Kraft finds emotional balance