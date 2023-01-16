Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Good Samaritan Society to consolidate its reach

Good Samaritan Society logo
Good Samaritan Society logo(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The CEO and President of the Good Samaritan Society announced the company would gradually consolidate its services to the seven core states it serves.

The reason, representatives say, is to better focus on serving the states with a higher population of seniors.

The privilege of caring for and supporting our residents, people, and communities who place their trust in us is a responsibility we cherish deeply. As part of a leading integrated health system, the Good Samaritan Society has an unprecedented opportunity to shape the future of senior care and services – allowing us to reimagine how care is delivered at every stage of life.

As part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen care delivery, the Good Samaritan Society is consolidating services and investments in seven core states, which include South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Kansas, and Colorado. Today, nearly 70% of the seniors we serve are in these seven states. Locations and services outside of this region will gradually transition to new senior care providers. Our consolidated footprint will best enable us to focus resources and investments to continue to strengthen quality of care and meet the comprehensive and evolving needs of our seniors and communities.

Since our integration with Sanford Health in 2019, we’ve harnessed new ways of working together to better serve our people. We are committed to continuing to pursue these unique, transformative opportunities to enhance the health care experience and ensure seniors have access to the care and services they need and deserve close to home.

Nate Schema, Good Samaritan Society President and CEO

The letter that was sent to employees can be seen below.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9-year-old Brooklyn Ford has been missing since 11:15 a.m. on Jan 13, 2023. Anyone with...
Authorities searching for missing Clark County 9-year-old
Futurecast, 9 AM Monday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next system to bring rain, wintry mixed precipitation to the area
Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida,...
Man from ‘90 Day Fiance’ on most wanted list arrested, US Marshals say
Police in New York state are praising the actions of a man who they say saved several people...
Man credited with saving 24 people in blizzard awarded with Super Bowl tickets
Backed up traffic heading westbound on I-90 was diverted at the Corson/Brandon exit. Photo...
Four-vehicle crash causes morning delay on I-90

Latest News

The Pad Party
The 13th Pad Party on MLK Day
Various events are taking place around the city
Sioux Falls events honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
Monday weather
Expect rain & snow in parts of South Dakota
South Dakota Capitol in Pierre.
Matters of the State: 2023 session begins; Rounds discusses new Congress, life after loss