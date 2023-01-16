Good Samaritan Society to consolidate its reach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The CEO and President of the Good Samaritan Society announced the company would gradually consolidate its services to the seven core states it serves.

The reason, representatives say, is to better focus on serving the states with a higher population of seniors.

The privilege of caring for and supporting our residents, people, and communities who place their trust in us is a responsibility we cherish deeply. As part of a leading integrated health system, the Good Samaritan Society has an unprecedented opportunity to shape the future of senior care and services – allowing us to reimagine how care is delivered at every stage of life. As part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen care delivery, the Good Samaritan Society is consolidating services and investments in seven core states, which include South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Kansas, and Colorado. Today, nearly 70% of the seniors we serve are in these seven states. Locations and services outside of this region will gradually transition to new senior care providers. Our consolidated footprint will best enable us to focus resources and investments to continue to strengthen quality of care and meet the comprehensive and evolving needs of our seniors and communities. Since our integration with Sanford Health in 2019, we’ve harnessed new ways of working together to better serve our people. We are committed to continuing to pursue these unique, transformative opportunities to enhance the health care experience and ensure seniors have access to the care and services they need and deserve close to home.

The letter that was sent to employees can be seen below.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.