Man arrested in fatal Sioux City shooting

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux City man was arrested after a woman was shot and killed on Saturday night.

According to a release from the Sioux City police department, officers responded to a report of a disturbance between a man and a woman who was pleading for help.

Officers found the woman inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

23-year-old Austyn Self of Sioux City was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and three counts of child endangerment.

The victim has been identified as Sarah Zoelle of Sioux City.

