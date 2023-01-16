Rain, Mix, Snow Possible Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. Most places will see this advisory last through tomorrow morning. A little freezing rain is possible with some minor snow accumulations. Throw in wind gusts around 25 mph and we could have a little blowing snow and reduced visibility.

We already have a little light snow falling across parts of northern and central South Dakota this morning. We’ll see some rain move into the tri-state area as this storm system slides to our south and east. That rain in the southeast will eventually turn over to a mix, then to some snow by this afternoon and evening. Across northern and central South Dakota, the precip should stay as mainly snow.

For snowfall amounts, most of the region is looking at an inch or less of snow with maybe a couple hundredths of an inch of light glaze. In east-central South Dakota and western Minnesota, where we have that Winter Weather Advisory, we could see some higher amounts. Still less than a tenth of an inch of ice, but we could see in between one and two inches of snow. Make sure you give yourself plenty of time if you need to go anywhere later today!

After today, we’ll be relatively quiet. Another storm system Wednesday could bring some more snow to the southern part of the region. Overall, highs will be a little cooler with 20s around most of the region. We could see a few 30s by this weekend before another chance of snow early next week.

