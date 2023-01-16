Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls events honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls authorities invite the community to honor Martin Luther King Jr. at this afternoon’s event.

The community is invited to attend the local event to honor Martin Luther King Junior taking place at 11:30 a.m. at Van Eps Park in Sioux Falls. Mayor Paul TenHaken is expected to read a proclamation in his honor, and the Executive Director of the South Dakota African American History Museum, Julian Bodwain, will also speak.

