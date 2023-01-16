Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Avon senior pursuing dentistry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Madilyn Mudder is a senior at Avon High School who is known for putting her best foot forward.

“She is one of those students that work super hard. Doesn’t give up. Really easy,” said Avon High School Math Teacher Connie Gretschmann.

She enjoys helping referee high school volleyball games, running the track timing system, and is a cheerleader in multiple sports.

“It’s important to show that they can work hard and it gets you very far in life. Even just some simple things can get your farther than others,” said Madilyn.

Madilyn is active in both the chorus and band. She enjoys being part of her community.

“I think it is going to be hard to see all my classmates with us. Because we’ve grown up with each other since we were kindergarteners, it is going to be hard to look out into the crowd and see that all of our parents and family members have been watching us get to where we are today,” said Madilyn.

Madilyn plans to become a dental assistant.

“I plan to go to either Lake Area or South East Tech to pursue a Dental Assistant career,” said Madilyn.

She appreciates her high school preparing her for the next step.

“Looking back I can’t believe that I already came to this point. It flew by so quickly,” Madilyn.

“Maddy has the skills to be successful in whatever career field she chooses,” said Avon High School Science teacher Paul Kuhlman.

“I have so many close friends that I grew amazing relationships with. And even my teachers I feel like they can be someone that you can call back one day for a recommendation letter,” said Madilyn.

