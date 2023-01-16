Tucker Kraft goes from FCS Championship to NFL Draft preparation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A week ago at this time South Dakota State was celebrating as the newly minted champions of the FCS. While you can’t blame them if many of them are still celebrating, one Jackrabbit cut it short to begin preparing for the day when he’ll play on NFL Sundays.

Junior tight end Tucker Kraft announced that he would be forgoing his two remaining years of eligibility and entering the NFL Draft prior to the start of the FCS playoffs. True to his word he was out in Nashville the day after SDSU won the national title, beginning his training for the NFL Draft Combine and Pro Days with former Iowa Hawkeye Sam LaPorta.

Though a foot injury in the opener against Iowa cost him essentially seven games, Tucker finished with 27 receptions for 348 yards and three touchdowns and proved to be a terrific blocker as well. He’s expected to be selected somewhere between the late first to third round of the draft.

Kraft leaves South Dakota State a champion and with a better idea of how he needs to play at the next level, admitting he’s always played with a lot of emotion and, with the help of SDSU mental strength and conditioning coach Kris Kracht, has learned to find balance amidst the chaos.

The NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City April 27-29.

