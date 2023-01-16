Yankton’s Rugby Ryken stuns O’Gorman with halfcourt buzzer beater!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 2023 is only a few weeks old yet it will be probably be tough for the year to produce a better finish than the one the Yankton and O’Gorman boys basketball teams did on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

Tied at 52 in overtime Yankton’s Rugby Ryken came from behind an O’Gorman player, stole the ball, took a few steps and heaved a shot from half court that went down at the buzzer to deliver the Bucks a 55-52 victory.

Click on the viewer to see the incredible finish with video courtesy Bryce Ladwig and KYNT!

