Challenges affecting egg supply and prices

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you’ve gone to the grocery store lately you may have noticed a large increase in egg prices or empty shelves all together. This is due to a number of factors, one being avian influenza.

State Veterinarian for South Dakota, Beth Thompson discusses just how severe this impact is.

“The situation is something the United States hasn’t gone through before. So, we did have avian influenza in the United States in 2014 and 2015 but we’ve already surpassed the numbers and the dollars that we spent on that earlier outbreak,” said Beth Thompson, State Veterinarian.

This having a direct role in record egg prices across the U.S.

“The cost of eggs for example right now is close to thirty percent higher than what it was back in the beginning of 2022. We’ve lost a lot of the layers across the United States,” said Thompson.

Local egg producer and owner of Fruit of the Coop, Stephanie Peterson says she has felt the demand for eggs with the shortage.

“Since this shortage of eggs has occurred, I have received a lot more demand from consumers and restaurants but unfortunately, I’m unable to supply them,” said Stephanie Peterson, Fruit of the Coop owner.

This due to challenges of her own this time of year.

“Generally, this time of year for winter the eggs dwindle anyway. This is a typical seasonal problem that we have in egg production because it takes a certain number of hours of daylight for a hen to be stimulated enough to lay an egg,” said Peterson.

Saying she has done her part to prevent avian flu in her flock.

“The avian flu is something that I’m obviously aware of and watching for and being very careful to avoid as much as possible. There’s not a whole lot of control I have but I do practice certain biosecurity habits,” said Peterson.

Both want to remind people to be patient while the supply chain works to catch up.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.