SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Falls Park in Sioux Falls is a nominee in USA Today’s 2023 Readers’ Choice competition for the nation’s ten best city parks.

Voting is open until Feb. 6. The winning parks will be announced Feb. 17.

See the nominees and vote here: Vote for your favorite city park!

