Luverne’s Ossenfort named GM of Arizona Cardinals

By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX, AZ (Dakota News Now) -The Arizona Cardinals have hired Luverne native Monti Ossenfort as their new General Manager.

Monti was most recently Director of Player Personnel with the Tennessee Titan after serving as a scout and coach with the New England Patriots starting in 2006. The Pats won 4 Super Bowls during and went to 7 during his 13 years there.

Ossenfort will take over for Steve Keim, who left the position earlier this month after taking an indefinite leave of absence in December. The Cardinals were a huge disappointment this past season, winning just 4 games. Kliff Kingsbury has been fired so finding a new head coach is the first order of business for the former Luverne Cardinal in Arizona.

