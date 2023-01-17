More Snow Tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a few flurries falling in northern South Dakota this morning. Once those clear out, we’ll stay pretty cloudy today. Highs will be stuck in the 20s for most of us with a few 30s in the south. The wind should stay fairly light today.

We’re tracking another round of snow moving into the southeastern parts of the area for Wednesday. The heaviest snow totals do look to stay southeast of our area, but as much as 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible as far northwest as Yankton. We could even see around 3 to 5 inches of snow around Sioux Falls. The wind will pick up with gusts around 20 or 25 mph and could cause some blowing snow and reduced visibility. Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories are set to go into effect tomorrow. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track this storm.

After this storm moves out, things are going to quiet down. Highs will be in the low to mid 20s around the region. Over the weekend, we’ll see the sun come out and we should do some melting with highs near 30. Next week also looks relatively quiet with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

