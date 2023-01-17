Onida man identified in Alexandria fatal crash

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Onida, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday in a single-car crash east of Alexandria.

According to the Department of Public Safety report, around 9:30 p.m., a 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on I-90 when the driver lost control due to the icy roadway, and the car went into the ditch and rolled multiple times.

Alan Weinheimer, the 52-year-old driver, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken to a Mitchell hospital, where he later died.

Cori Weinheimer, 51, of Onida, was the passenger. She was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

