Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile

The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.(Hormel Foods)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Planters is looking for its next fleet of college graduates to drive Mr. Peanut across the country in the iconic Nutmobile.

The makers of the Planters brand are looking for three Peanutters to drive a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels, while “shellebrating” the communities they visit.

“This is our second class of Peanutters, and we are excited to keep the Nutmobile rolling along throughout the United States as we visit our fans in their hometowns,” associate brand manager Yemi Gilland said.

The Peanutter position is a full-time, paid, one-year job opportunity from June 2023 through June 2024.

Applicants should be a college graduate with a bachelor’s degree who is proficient in nut puns.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital after snowplow accident
9-year-old Brooklyn Ford has been missing since 11:15 a.m. on Jan 13, 2023. Anyone with...
Authorities searching for missing Clark County 9-year-old
Monday weather
Expect rain & snow in parts of South Dakota
Neighbors say the rampage destroyed the man's own home, neighbors’ yards, cars and anything...
Angry husband repeatedly rams dump truck into home, wife says
Yankton's Rugby Ryken celebrates a game-winning halfcourt buzzer beater at O'Gorman
Yankton’s Rugby Ryken stuns O’Gorman with halfcourt buzzer beater!

Latest News

The first hybrid Corvette is also the fastest accelerating model ever.
Fastest Corvette ever is gas-electric hybrid
The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra announced a $2 million donation.
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra receives $2 million donation
Trans Flag
ACLU opposes legislation prohibiting gender-affirming care to trans South Dakotans
Russian forces attacked a residential area in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday,...
Final toll in Russian strike: 44 dead, including 5 children