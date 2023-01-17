Police: 7 cars vandalized at Sioux Falls dealership

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported windows were broken out in seven cars at a car dealership in central Sioux Falls Sunday.

The incident occurred at a car lot in the 800 block of E. 10th St. The report was received Sunday afternoon, and authorities believe the vandalism took place sometime Saturday night into Sunday.

The lot has cameras, but the person who made the report did not have access to them, according to police.

The damage was estimated to be over $5,000.

