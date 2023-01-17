Avera Medical Minute
Police: Man stops car in middle of highway, eats Taco Bell

Police said a man who stopped his vehicle in the middle of the highway was eating Taco Bell and smelled of alcohol. (SOURCE: WXIX)
By Ken Baker and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Ohio police arrested a man early Friday morning after they said he stopped in the middle of a highway to eat tacos.

The video shows the man, who Cincinnati police identified as 53-year-old Gregory Powell, as he leaves his car in the center lane of Interstate 75 and heads for the highway’s shoulder. WXIX reports he stayed there for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived.

Responding officers said they found Powell eating food from Taco Bell and smelled of alcohol.

When they asked why he stopped, officers said Powell told them he was worried for his daughter.

Authorities said he now faces a DUI charge.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

