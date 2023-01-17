Presentation College to close campus after summer session

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Presentation College announced Tuesday that it will not enroll students for the 2023-24 academic year and will cease educational operations at its Aberdeen campus after the spring and summer 2023 sessions.

According to Presentation College, the school’s online BSN programs will be offered by St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. All other academic programs will end after the spring and summer sessions in 2023.

“After careful evaluation of the sustainability of the College’s academic programs, and a thorough review of alternatives, the Board of Trustees and Presentation Sisters reluctantly decided to close the physical campus and implement Teach-Out programs as the most responsible way to steward students’ pathways to completing their degrees,” said Sister Mary Thomas, president of the Presentation Sisters Corporate Board. “We understand and share the heartbreak by our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and Aberdeen community, and we will work closely with them to succeed through this transition.”

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic, college leaders began a year-long process of examining data to better understand the school’s financial health and potential for growing enrollment. Its rural location and “significant dependency” on tuition revenue and gifts were major contributing factors in the decision to cease operation. COVID’s impact added to the school’s challenges.

Presentation College has teach-out agreements in place with the University of Mary in Bismarck and Olivet College in Olivet, Michigan, and “continues to pursue adding agreements with other regional and online institutions.” The college is hosting fairs January 30 and 31 to help students and faculty with their transitions to other higher educational institutions. The school will also bring College Possible coaches to campus to assist students with their individual plans.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.