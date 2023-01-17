Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Quarriers roll to big win over Parker with 60 point first half

Dell Rapids improves to 6-1 with 90-36 victory
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Ty Hoglund’s Dell Rapids Quarriers have only 1 blemish thus far, a narrow 65-63 loss to SF Christian. And Monday night they played the same kind of upbeat game that Hoglund played during his brilliant college career at DWU. They scored 60 points in the first half and went on to beat Parker 90-36. The Quarriers are now 6-1 for the season.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9-year-old Brooklyn Ford has been missing since 11:15 a.m. on Jan 13, 2023. Anyone with...
Authorities searching for missing Clark County 9-year-old
Futurecast, 9 AM Monday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next system to bring rain, wintry mixed precipitation to the area
Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida,...
Man from ‘90 Day Fiance’ on most wanted list arrested, US Marshals say
Monday weather
Expect rain & snow in parts of South Dakota
Police in New York state are praising the actions of a man who they say saved several people...
Man credited with saving 24 people in blizzard awarded with Super Bowl tickets

Latest News

Luverne's Monti Ossenfort named GM of Arizona Cardinals
Luverne’s Ossenfort named GM of Arizona Cardinals
Alex Arians has been "Mr. Steady" throughout his SDSU career
SDSU’s Arians has been a leader throughout his career in Brookings
Vikings players react to season-ending loss in playoffs to Giants
Vikings react to disappointing season-ending loss in playoffs to Giants
Vikings players react to season-ending loss in playoffs to Giants
Viking players react to season-ending playoff loss on Sunday to Giants