Quarriers roll to big win over Parker with 60 point first half

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Ty Hoglund’s Dell Rapids Quarriers have only 1 blemish thus far, a narrow 65-63 loss to SF Christian. And Monday night they played the same kind of upbeat game that Hoglund played during his brilliant college career at DWU. They scored 60 points in the first half and went on to beat Parker 90-36. The Quarriers are now 6-1 for the season.

