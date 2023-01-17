Avera Medical Minute
SD lawmakers announce bill prohibiting transitional care for minors

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota state lawmakers are set to introduce a bill to ban transitional care for transgender minors.

Representatives Bethany Soy of Sioux Falls and John Hanson of Dell Rapids are expected to announce the legislation today. The “Help Not Harm” bill would ban chemical castration and cosmetic genital surgery on minors.

More information is expected to be announced soon.

