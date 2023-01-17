Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Empire announces Volunteer of the Month

Left to Right: Dawn Stephens, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of SD; Analis Coscioni, Toy...
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Helpline Center congratulated Tara & Spencer Schramm on being named the Sioux Empire January 2023 Volunteer of the Month, an area-wide award program sponsored by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield of SD.

According to their press release, Tara processes toy boxes when they’re returned, cleans and sanitizes them, and closes them when they are ready. Tara is dependable and will step in to pick up toy boxes from the partner locations in town when no other volunteers are available. She also has wonderful ideas for improving existing processes.

Tara has been volunteering at the Toy Lending Library of SD for the last two years, and this summer, Tara’s son Spencer stepped in to help volunteer and have fun “testing toys.”

The Toy Lending Library of SD said they are thankful for Tara and Spencer.

For information on volunteer opportunities, please call the Helpline Center at 211 or visit Volunteer.HelplineCenter.Org.

