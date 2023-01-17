Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra receives $2 million donation

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra (SDSO) announced the donation from philanthropists Rosemarie and Dean Buntrock is the largest gift in the history of the organization.

The donation will help support greater fundraising and marketing for the orchestra, as well as fund two specific initiatives—new concerts for the acclaimed Lakota Music Project, and a production of Douglas Moore’s Pulitzer Prize-winning opera “Giants in the Earth,” based on the Ole Rølvaag novel about Norwegian immigration to South Dakota.

Buntrock, who is originally from Columbia, South Dakota, was inspired to make the gift after reading about the SDSO’s programming and impact in The New Yorker magazine.

“The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra is a tremendous asset for the state of South Dakota and has been doing great work with a small budget,” said Buntrock. “It is my hope that the initiatives funded by this donation will advance the work of this wonderful orchestra and its adventurous programming, making it available to many more people in the state.”

Response from SDSO

“Dean Buntrock’s visionary gift is in direct response to the artistic vibrancy the SDSO brings to our community and the state of South Dakota,” said Jennifer Teisinger, executive director.

“This donation is as much about building momentum at the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra as it is the phenomenal recognition of the achievements here,” said Delta David Gier, music director. “We do the right things for the right reasons in the right way. Dean Buntrock saw that in us and has become a great champion of the momentum and the possibilities here at the SDSO.”

