Tips for moving safely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Moving can be a dangerous thing, Devon Huber with Uhaul gives us safety tips.

“Moving, the most common injury we see is lower back injuries just from overextending yourself lifting with your back instead of your knees or you know, slipping and falling or anything like that. So take it slow. Use the tools that can you at your disposal, hand trucks, utility, dollies, anything like that to make it easier on your body” said Devon Huber

He also gave us some tips for long trips with moves.

“If you’re moving cross country or even across the state? Always plan ahead. Make sure the truck itself it’s working correctly or if you’re using your personal vehicle. Just inspect your vehicle anytime you stopped to make sure you’re safe on the road is our best recommendation.”

As far as when you get to the hotel. What are some safety tips there if you’re staying overnight somewhere

“so if you’re staying in a hotel, we recommend parking in a well-lit area Park as close to the building as you can. Generally speaking, that’s where cameras are. You just want to make sure that your vehicle is secure. Once again, you’d like to make sure the cab is locked. And then also check your padlock on the back of a truck. If you’re renting a rental truck, just make sure your items are secured and nobody has the chance to get in there and take them.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.