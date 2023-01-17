Vikings react to disappointing season-ending loss in playoffs to Giants

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Vikings season is over after yesterday’s 31-24 loss to the Giants.

The offense has been prolific all season and wasn’t the reason they lost in the wild car playoffs. But the defense made Daniel Jones look like an MVP and that has been the problem much of the year. Even though they went 13-4 during the regular season, they were out-scored by opponents which doesn’t seem possible.

But 13 wins is impressive and they will build off that under new head coach Kevin O’Connell who the players really want to play hard for.

Justin Jefferson says, ”Winning 13 games for the season and making the playoffs so we did things that a lot of people didn’t think we were going to do from the start of the season. So I mean we’re proud about that, definitely no proud about losing tonight and not being able to go on in the playoffs.”

Adam Thielen says, ”It’s only up from here which is a positive thing. But it doesn’t make today feel any better. But there’s great people in this locker room and they are going to have success moving forward.”

TJ Hockenson says, ”This is a special group, it really is. It might not have shown in the playoffs and how this year ended but I’ll always remember this team and remember this locker room and always remember this year. It’s a building block for the future. It leaves a bad taste in our mouths and we’ll come back to work.”

The Vikings certainly generated plenty of enthusiasm among the fan-base with so many exciting wins. They were 11-0 in one score games up until Sunday’s playoff game with the Giants.

