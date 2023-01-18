Bowhunting couple sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation in a case that wraps up one of the state’s largest federal poaching cases.

Federal prosecutors said 32-year-old Josh Bowmar and 33-year-old Sarah Bowmar of Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced last week to three years of probation for misdemeanor conspiracy. They were also banned from any hunting activities in Nebraska during probation. Federal prosecutors said the Bowmars conducted about five hunts per year at Hidden Hills Outfitters, a commercial guiding and outfitting business near Broken Bow.

The Bowmars were among 39 people convicted in a lengthy investigation of Hidden Hills Outfitters, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

