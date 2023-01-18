Avera Medical Minute
Cain was able but Skyforce fall despite Jamal’s 36 points

By Mark Ovenden

Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:48 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:48 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Skyforce dropped their second-straight home game to the Lakeland Magic by a score of 104-100 on Tuesday evening from the Sanford Pentagon.

HEAT two-way player Jamal Cain (36 points on 12-21 FGA, career-high 4-5 3PA, 14 rebounds and three steals) secured his third-straight game of 20-plus points and 12-plus rebounds. Cain is currently averaging 14.5 rebounds per game in the regular season, which is good for second in the NBA G League.

Sioux Falls (6-5) shot the ball 57.9 percent from the field (11-19 FGA) to start the game, as Jamaree Bouyea (19 points on 7-11 FGA, six rebounds and six assists) paced the Force with nine points on 4-4 FGA, which helped bring the game to a 27-27 tie after the first period.

Jon Elmore and Mychal Mulder combined to shoot 4-8 3PA in the second quarter. Sioux Falls held Lakeland to 0-7 3PA in the period and 23.8 percent from deep for the first half (5-21 3PA). That helped the Skyforce take a 51-46 lead at halftime.

Zavier Simpson (22 points on 9-15 FGA and eight assists) scored 12 points on 5-5 FGA (2-2 3PA) to open the second half for the Magic (6-3). However, Cain posted a new career-high for points in a quarter, with 17 on 6-8 FGA (3-3 3PA) and five rebounds, which helped protect a 79-76 lead for Sioux Falls with just 12 minutes to go.

Orlando Magic assignee Caleb Houstan (24 points on 6-14 FGA and nine rebounds) scored nine points in the fourth quarter, which led all players in the period. The Skyforce were able to build a 96-92 lead with 4:19 left in the contest but was outscored 12-6 in the closing minutes to suffer the defeat.

Jay Scrubb added 20 points and 12 rebounds for Lakeland, while Magic two-way player Kevon Harris had 11 points on 5-10 FGA and four rebounds.

Jon Elmore and DJ Stewart combined for 22 points to round out top scorers for Sioux Falls.

Both teams meet again on Thursday at 6:30 PM CST on Heritage Court at the Sanford Pentagon.

Game recap courtesy SF Skyforce

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

